One Body, Then Another: The Baffling Mystery of Two Murdered Neighbors

After more than a year, the New York City Housing Authority was finally going to at least inspect the water leaking into 62-year-old Ana Del Valle’s apartment from the floor above.

“It was a constant struggle to get Housing to come by,” her daughter, Mireya, later told The Daily Beast.

Otherwise, Ana almost certainly would have headed out on the morning of Friday, May 11, 2018, as she did every day. She might have spent the day at one of the nearby community centers, maybe taking a yoga or a zumba class. Or she might have headed for the gym she had just joined even though she suffered from disabling sciatica and gnarled toes from her years or working over sweatshop sewing machines.