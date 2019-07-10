CHEAT SHEET
‘Cold Justice’ Probe Leads to Arrest of 84-Year-Old Widow for 1984 Murder of Husband
An 84-year-old Texas woman has been charged with the murder of her husband—which went unsolved for 35 years until the TV show Cold Justice started investigating. Norma Allbritton allegedly used a 20-gauge shotgun to kill her husband, Johnnie, at their home in Buffalo in 1984. Detectives never made an arrest in the case but marked the 30th anniversary by submitting files to the true-crime series on Oxygen, the Palestine Herald-Press reported. “Cold Justice brought not only their expertise, but also paid for the trips to meet and interview about 50 people,” Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Page told the newspaper. Allbritton was indicted last month, arrested July 1, and released on bail July 3.