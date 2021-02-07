CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    George Shultz, Longtime Republican Cabinet Secretary, Dead at 100

    RIP

    Arya Hodjat

    Breaking News Intern

    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

    George Shultz, who became one of only two people in U.S. history to hold four different cabinet-level jobs during his multi-decade public sector career advising Republican presidents, died Saturday at his home in Stanford, California. He was 100. An academic by trade, Shultz first became involved in government when President Eisenhower hired him in 1955 as an economist on his Council of Economic Advisers. He would go on to become President Nixon’s labor secretary and director of the Office of Management and Budget. His career peaked when President Reagan appointed him Secretary of State in 1982, where he oversaw a thawing in U.S.-Soviet relations as the Cold War wound down. After he retired from government in 1989, he went on to become a fellow at the conservative Hoover Institution think-tank, and sat on the board of Theranos, which was later dissolved amid allegations of fraud. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, as well as five children, eleven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

    Read it at The Washington Post