George Shultz, Longtime Republican Cabinet Secretary, Dead at 100
RIP
George Shultz, who became one of only two people in U.S. history to hold four different cabinet-level jobs during his multi-decade public sector career advising Republican presidents, died Saturday at his home in Stanford, California. He was 100. An academic by trade, Shultz first became involved in government when President Eisenhower hired him in 1955 as an economist on his Council of Economic Advisers. He would go on to become President Nixon’s labor secretary and director of the Office of Management and Budget. His career peaked when President Reagan appointed him Secretary of State in 1982, where he oversaw a thawing in U.S.-Soviet relations as the Cold War wound down. After he retired from government in 1989, he went on to become a fellow at the conservative Hoover Institution think-tank, and sat on the board of Theranos, which was later dissolved amid allegations of fraud. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, as well as five children, eleven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.