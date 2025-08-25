Coldplay Frontman Jokes About ‘Security Checks’ After Kiss Cam Scandal
Coldplay’s sensational kiss-cam saga has been given a second act during the band’s gig in London’s Wembley Stadium. More than two months after the disastrous cut to the now-former Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, and Kristin Cabot, his ex-head of HR, as they appeared to cheat on their partners, a fan held up a sign saying, “I want to propose to her,” with an arrow pointing down to a woman. Per Page Six, Martin didn’t miss the opportunity. “OK, now listen, my brother,” the “Yellow” singer said, “I need you to nod as I do some basic security checks, OK? Is this person your partner? Yes? No one else’s partner? OK.” Receiving nods from the fan, he continued, “Are you cousins or siblings or anything weird like that?... Are you AI? Are you real people? OK, then I think we can continue.” The now-infamous incident in the Boston area in July led Martin to say, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” as the camera panned to Cabot and Byron, who leapt out of each other’s arms as they were picked out on the Jumbotron in footage that quickly went viral.