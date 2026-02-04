Coldplay Kiss Cam Woman Cashes in With Pricey Speaking Event

One half of the infamous couple caught cozying up on the Jumbotron last year at a Coldplay concert is turning her pain into profit. Kristin Cabot and her former boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, gained notoriety overnight after the pair frantically darted out of the frame of a kiss cam in July—a viral moment that has racked up more than 3 billion views and exposed their extramarital affair to the world. Now, Cabot, a human resources executive, is set to debut as a keynote speaker at PR Week’s Crisis Comms Conference in Washington, D.C., on April 16. Tickets to the keynote event are priced at a hefty $875 per person. Titled “Kristin Cabot: Taking Back The Narrative,” Cabot’s talk will position her as an “anti-bullying advocate,” detailing her work combating “public shaming, working to better understand and repair a cultural phenomenon that unhesitatingly and relentlessly tears others down in lieu of choosing kindness,” according to the event’s website. The event’s description also states that Cabot was “traumatized” by the incident and “unable to leave her home.”