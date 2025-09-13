Coldplay Urges Fans to ‘Send Love’ to Charlie Kirk’s Family

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin asked fans to raise their hands and “send love” to a number of people, including the family of slain Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, during the last concert of their tour on Friday. “Send love anywhere you want to send it in the world,” Martin said. “You can send it to the families of people who’ve been going through terrible stuff. You can send it to Charlie Kirk’s family.” The Rock singer added, “You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway.” Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 by alleged gunman Tyler Robinson. The concert, which took place two days later, was at England’s Wembley Stadium, marking the band’s tenth consecutive show at the venue and the end of their tour that began in 2022. However, some fans were upset over the comments from the band. This isn’t the first controversy from the tour. In July, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught cheating on his wife on the concert’s kiss cam with the tech company’s HR chief. “chris martin why would i ‘send love to charlie kirk’s family’ f--- off,” one person tweeted. “I would walk out hell nah,” another added. And some other people voiced their frustrations on Reddit’s r/FauxMoi subreddit. “I feel justified in continuing to dislike Coldplay,” one person posted.

Far Out Magazine