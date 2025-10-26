Coldplay’s Chris Martin, 48, Sparks Romance Rumors With ‘Game of Thrones’ Star, 29
Chris Martin, 48, and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, 29, went on a secret date, the Daily Mail reports. The Coldplay singer broke up with his girlfriend of eight years and Fifty Shades of Grey actress, Dakota Johnson, 35, in June of this year, while Turner ended her two-year relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, 30, in September, according to the Daily Mail. In 2020, Turner appeared on her then-husband Joe Jonas’s show Cup of Joe, where she received a surprise birthday message from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. “This is Chris from Coldplay,” Martin says in the clip, wishing her a happy birthday on behalf of himself and “the more handsome members of our band.” Turner laughs and quickly responds, “No!” Both Turner and Martin have children from previous relationships. Turner is a mother to 5-year-old Willa and 3-year-old Delphine with ex-husband Joe Jonas, while Martin shares daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 53. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Martin and Turner for comment.