CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Coldplay’s Former Manager Just Sued the Whole Band
MY UNIVERSE
Read it at Variety
Dave Holmes, the former longtime manager of the multi-platinum hitmakers Coldplay, is suing all four members of the band over an as-yet-unspecified contractual dispute, according to a new report from Variety. The legal documents comprising the suit have not yet been made public, but Holmes, who had previously managed the band for over two decades, stopped working with Coldplay, which is helmed by Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex Chris Martin, a year ago, after 22 years together. The other three members include guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion.