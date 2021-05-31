Celtics Fan Charged With Assault for Throwing Water Bottle at Kyrie Irving
NAMED AND SHAMED
The Boston Celtics fan who ended up in cuffs after allegedly hurling a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving at a game on Sunday night is having the book thrown at him. Boston authorities are charging 21-year-old Cole Buckley with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Video shows a water bottle barely missed Irving as the NBA player exited the court after his team’s 141-126 victory. A separate video shows a man wearing a green Kevin Garnett jersey being detained in the stands after the alleged assault.
Buckley is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges that carry up to 10 years in prison. Speaking after Sunday’s game, Irving compared the assault to “treating people like they’re in a human zoo.” “Throwing stuff at them, saying things. There’s a certain point where it just gets to be too much,” he said.