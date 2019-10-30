CHEAT SHEET
SHOES GALORE
Boots, Sandals, and More from Cole Haan Are Up to 50% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now
What’s better than getting a new pair of Cole Haan shoes? Getting a new pair of Cole Haan shoes while they’re up to 50% off at Nordstrom Rack. Right now, there are over 240 styles on sale but heads up, it ends today. A lot of the styles included in the sale are boots, and rightfully so. It’s boot weather, people! Take the ZeroGrand Waterproof Hiker Boot, for example. On sale for $110, these lace-up boots have a fleece lining and are, as the name suggests, waterproof. They’re perfect to wear through the late fall/early winter yuckiness (that’s a technical term). If you don’t need to worry about wet weather, the stylish and highly-rated Marinne Pointed Toe Chelsea Boot is on sale for $130. The block heel adds sturdiness and height while the side goring means it’s easy to take on and off. Or, if you want to forego tradition and grab a pair of pumps, the Vesta Leather Pump is a sleek, classic shoe for everyday tasks. The heel is a comfortable 2.5 inches and the pointed toe is fashionable but not uncomfortable. Grab a pair for $100. No matter what style you choose from during this sale, you’ll be getting quality for a crazy-good price. | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.