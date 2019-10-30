CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    SHOES GALORE

    Boots, Sandals, and More from Cole Haan Are Up to 50% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now

    Jillian Lucas

    Commerce Editorial Manager

    Scouted

    By The Beast

    What’s better than getting a new pair of Cole Haan shoes? Getting a new pair of Cole Haan shoes while they’re up to 50% off at Nordstrom Rack. Right now, there are over 240 styles on sale but heads up, it ends today.  A lot of the styles included in the sale are boots, and rightfully so. It’s boot weather, people! Take the ZeroGrand Waterproof Hiker Boot, for example. On sale for $110, these lace-up boots have a fleece lining and are, as the name suggests, waterproof. They’re perfect to wear through the late fall/early winter yuckiness (that’s a technical term). If you don’t need to worry about wet weather, the stylish and highly-rated Marinne Pointed Toe Chelsea Boot is on sale for $130. The block heel adds sturdiness and height while the side goring means it’s easy to take on and off. Or, if you want to forego tradition and grab a pair of pumps, the Vesta Leather Pump is a sleek, classic shoe for everyday tasks. The heel is a comfortable 2.5 inches and the pointed toe is fashionable but not uncomfortable. Grab a pair for $100. No matter what style you choose from during this sale, you’ll be getting quality for a crazy-good price. | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.