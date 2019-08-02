Cole Haan’s New Grand Ambition Line Takes Comfortable Office Shoes to a Whole New Level

When it comes to comfortable shoes, it’s no secret that Cole Haan takes the cake. From the best-selling ZEROGRAND line to the breathable Stitchlite, the brand really understands how to make your feet feel good. And they’ve now taken it one step further with the launch of Grand Ambition.

This new collection of women’s shoes combines the style we all know from Cole Haan’s history of making sleek and powerful pumps and pairs it with comfortable add-ons. The new styles, like the Grand Ambition Pump, feature a collection of features to make your feet happy. The brand worked with the biometrics lab at the University of Massachusetts to create a fit that’s comfortable, durable, and flexible. A layer of proprietary cushioning pads each of your steps and the construction helps conform to the contours of your individual foot. Plus, there’s a layer of rubber at the bottom to keep you good and grounded. The line features five different styles: the Grand Ambition Pump, the Grand Ambition Wedge, the Grand Ambition Skimmer, the Grand Ambition Lace-Up Sneaker, and the Grand Ambition Slip-On Sneaker. Each style is designed with style and comfort in mind to keep you moving as you hustle through life. | Shop at Cole Haan >

