QUALITY FOOTWEAR
Over a Dozen Cole Haan Shoes Are on Sale on Amazon, Today Only
You can always use a new pair of shoes. And what better way to get yourself a new pair of shoes than when they’re on sale on Amazon? There are over a dozen Cole Haan styles on sale on Amazon for today only. You can save up to 30% on sneakers, flats, and dress shoes for both men and women. The Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker is a great place to start, down to $48. Made from 100% leather, inspired by the classic oxford, these sneakers will be your everyday go-to around the city or around town. Then there’s the Cole Haan Women's Nantucket Loafer, coming in seven different colors in leather or canvas. The simple penny loafer detail makes these shoes, on sale for $39, the perfect pair to wear with practically any outfit. You’ll want to get on these quickly, as there’s only today to do so. | Get it on Amazon >
