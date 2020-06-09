Cole Haan’s Comfortable Footwear Is an Extra 30% Off at Nordstrom Rack
Having comfortable shoes in your rotation is extremely important these days. Cole Haan makes some of the more comfortable shoes in the game, and you can get a pair for less while they’re on sale at Nordstrom Rack. They’re an extra 30% off right now, so you can stock up on sneakers, heels, and more for all your adventures.
Original Grand Shortwing Oxford: One part dress shoe, one part casual shoe, these knit oxfords are incredibly lightweight and comfortable. They have a padded insole to keep your feet feeling great all day.
Original Grand Shortwing Oxford
Marcey Croc Embossed Leather Skimmer Flat: We may not be wearing heels on the regular right now, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t wear some fancy flats. These faux crocodile flats have unique side cutouts with a small 1” heel.
Marcey Croc Embossed Leather Skimmer Flat
ZeroGrand Double Band Sandal: Need a go-anywhere shoe? These sandals have a foam-cushioned insole with arch support, so no matter how long you’re walking, these will keep you comfortable.
ZeroGrand Double Band Sandal
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.