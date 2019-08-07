Cole Haan’s Durable, Classic Styles Are on Sale for Under $100, Today Only

It’s not often you find quality like Cole Haan for under $100, but right now, the brand is discounting dozens of styles during its Flash Sale. And, while you’re at it, you should check out the rest of the sale section too.

This Flash Sale has tons of styles that you can wear year-round. If you want to take advantage of the under-$100 section, there’s the versatile Evette Wedge Sandal, on sale for $100 (originally $170). The rubber outsole gives you traction while the 1.5-inch wedge heel keeps it dressy but walkable. Men can take advantage as well with the ZEROGRAND Trainer, down to $99 (originally $150) during the Flash Sale. Then there’s the Women’s 2.0 ZEROGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxford, the everyday shoe you’ll want in your closet. Its streamlined style is paired with the brand’s Grand.OS energy foam to keep you comfortable with every step. It comes in three colors and is down to $120 (originally $150). | Shop at Cole Haan >

