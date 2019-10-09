CHEAT SHEET
Cole Haan’s Semi-Annual Sale Gets You 30% Off Everything, From New Arrivals to Sale Styles
Crafting quality footwear that will last you ages is what Cole Haan does best, and you can get a piece of that craftsmanship at a discount. Right now, you can get 30% off sitewide, from new arrivals to sale items, during the brand’s Semi-Annual Sale. Speaking of new arrivals, that’s a great place to start during this sale, since a whole slew of waterproof boots, ready to take on any size puddle, were just released. The ZERØGRAND Explore Hiker Boot is one of those shoes that you just look at and know how comfortable it’s going to be. On sale for $196, this fully-waterproof, sherpa-accented boot will give you a leg up on wet weather. It also comes in five different colors, depending on your mood. Guys can go for a new addition to the ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford collection with the Ironstone Wool Stitchlite shoe. Down to $126 during the sale, these lightweight shoes are made from a blend of wool, nylon, and alpaca. | Shop at Cole Haan >
