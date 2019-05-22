‘Predator’ Federal Correctional Officer Charged With Sexually Abusing Female Inmates

A federal correctional officer who allegedly swapped illicit items for sex acts with female inmates at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan was charged Tuesday with sexual abuse, NJ.com reports. Colin Akparanta, 42, from Irvington, New Jersey, was charged Tuesday with four counts of sexual abuse of a ward, four counts of abusive sexual contact, and one count of deprivation of civil rights for allegedly abusing four inmates from 2012 to 2018. “As alleged, Colin Akparanta was a predator in uniform, exploiting his position to sexually abuse multiple inmates over a several-year period,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement. “No inmate in a Bureau of Prisons facility should fear sexual abuse at the hands of a correctional officer, and thankfully, Akparanta will have no more victims.” According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office statement, the federal prison guard “smuggled contraband, including, but not limited to, personal hygiene items, makeup, and food into the MCC for some of the victims, and, with respect to at least one of the victims, explicitly conditioned his provision of contraband on the inmate’s continued performance of sexual acts with him.” Prosecutors said Akparanta asked the victims for their contact information so that he could get in touch with them following their release from the facility.