Cruz’s Democratic Challenger Outraises Him by Nearly $2M in Donations
MONEY TALKS
Colin Allred, a Democratic state representative running for the chance to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, stashed away $4.7 million in donations during the third quarter, according to records his team filed Sunday with the Federal Election Commission, outstripping Cruz by nearly $2 million. Allred, a third-term House member, reported a cash-in-hand total of $7.9 million, having raised a total of $10.9 million since announcing his bid for Cruz’s seat in early May. The Republican two-time incumbent, on the other hand, took in just over $3 million in receipts. He had $5.4 million in the bank at the third quarter’s close, a sum he told Fox News last week consisted of donations to both his Senate campaign and two joint fundraising committees. Allred’s third quarter haul, funds donated by roughly 150,000 voters, were first reported on Wednesday by The Texas Tribune. “Texans’ enthusiasm to retire Ted Cruz–and to elect Colin Allred to the Senate–is reflected in this quarter’s amazing outpouring of grassroots support,” Allred’s campaign manager told the outlet in a statement.