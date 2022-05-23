Colin Cantwell, the Mind Behind the ‘Star Wars’ Death Star, Dies at 90
FLY HIGH
Colin Cantwell, the concept artist behind many of the iconic Star Wars spacecraft, died in his Colorado home on Saturday, said his long-term partner, Sierra Dall. He was 90 years old. Cantwell designed the prototypes for the X-wing Starfighter, TIE fighter, and Death Star. A San Francisco native, his impressive career extended beyond Hollywood. He graduated from college with a degree in animation and was personally invited by Frank Lloyd Wright to attend his School of Architecture. Cantwell later worked at NASA and played a key role in Walter Cronkite’s famous moon landing broadcast, as he fed communications between the journalist and the astronauts. He is survived not only by Dall, his partner of 24 years, but also two science fiction novels.