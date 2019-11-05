CHEAT SHEET

    Colin Farrell in Negotiations to Play the Penguin in ‘The Batman’: Report

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Ken Ishii/Getty

    Colin Farrell is reportedly in negotiations to play villain The Penguin in forthcoming film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. According to Deadline, Warner Brothers is trying to lock down Farrell to play the character Danny DeVito made famous in the 1992 Batman Returns film. The Penguin is just one of three villains that Batman will fight in the new film—the others being Catwoman, to be played by Zoe Kravitz, and The Riddler, who will be played by Paul Dano. The film, directed my Matt Reeves, is slated for release in 2021.

