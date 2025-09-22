Colin Farrell is lucky to be alive. Reflecting on his nearly 30-year career, the Oscar nominee said that the “most dangerous” scene he ever filmed was a battle scene involving elephants during Oliver Stone’s 2004 film Alexander. “They would say ‘action’ and... eight elephants, 200 horses and 800 men would go on ‘action,’” Farrell told Collider. The 49-year-old shared that while one person broke their leg while on horseback, he saw that as a good thing because “That was it. Nobody died. It was a miracle.” The scene Farrell was referencing was Stone’s recreation of the Battle of Hydaspes, where Alexander faces off against an Indian army of war elephants. Farrell described it as “the most dangerous thing I’ve ever been a part of,” noting that it would never be shot today. On top of Alexander featuring Farrell’s most perilous scene, the film was notable for another reason: it was savaged by critics. Alexander holds an unenviable 15 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of The Penguin star’s most hated movies.