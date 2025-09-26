Colin Jost Names Only ‘Saturday Night Live’ Host He Begged for an Autograph

MyPillow CEO Preparing Run for Minnesota Governor
ISN'T IT RIGGED?
MyPillow CEO, 2020 election denier, and alternative Covid-treatment champion Mike Lindell says he is “99% there” on committing to run for Governor of Minnesota. The Star Tribune reported that Lindell has moved his residency from Texas to his native Land of 10,000 Lakes and has polled hypothetical matchups between himself and Governor Tim Walz, who is running for a third term. Lindell—who does not believe the outcome of most recent elections, even the ones Trump won—previously floated gubernatorial runs in 2018 and 2022 that ultimately never materialized. He announced he was “considering” a 2026 run in March, saying to potential opponents, “Well, what are they going to do? ‘Well, Mike Lindell, you know he was a crack addict?’ Yeah, what else you got?” Lindell has openly discussed recovering from cocaine and crack addiction as he built MyPillow. In June, he was also ordered to pay $2.3 million to a Dominion Voting Systems employee in a defamation case and has claimed to be over $10 million in debt. Before a potential showdown with Walz, Lindell would have to win a Republican primary that includes 2022 nominee Scott Jensen, GOP state Rep. Kristin Robbins, Kendall Qualls, Phillip Parrish, and retired MMA fighter Brad Kohler.