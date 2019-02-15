Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid Settle Collusion Cases Against NFL
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid have reached a settlement with the NFL concerning their collusion grievances against the league, it was announced Friday.
“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” attorney Mark Geragos and the NFL said in a joint statement issued Friday. “As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.” Kaepernick filed a grievance last fall under the collective-bargaining agreement, alleging that teams colluded to block him from signing him to an NFL contract. Kaepernick alleged that the league and its owners conspired to deprive him of employment in retaliation for his “leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States,” the filing read.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, along with several owners and at least two other NFL executives, were asked to turn over all cellphone records and emails in relation to Kaepernick’s case against the NFL. Kaepernick drew national attention in 2016 when he knelt during the national anthem before games as a protest against police brutality and other social injustice. His kneeling was discouraged by the NFL and publicly vilified by President Trump.