Colin Kaepernick Moves Open Workout After Clashing With NFL Over Media Access
Colin Kaepernick delayed and moved his open workout for NFL teams on Saturday after clashing with the league over media access. The event, organized by the league, was supposed to start at 3 p.m. in Atlanta, but now won’t happen until 4 p.m. at a different location. “From the outset, Mr. Kaepernick requested a legitimate process and from the outset, the NFL league office has not provided one,” his representatives said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Mr. Kaepernick requested all media be allowed into the workout to observe and film it and for an independent film crew to be there to ensure transparency. The NFL denied this request.” Media will be allowed at the new location. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he began a national movement by taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest racism.