    Colin Kaepernick Offers to Pay Legal Fees for Minneapolis Protesters

    ASSIST

    Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has offered to pay legal fees for protesters arrested in Minneapolis during the protests over George Floyd’s death. Kaepernick, well-known for kneeling during the national anthem when the song played before NFL games, launched the Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative, paid for by his foundation. The protests against police brutality turned violent Thursday night as demonstrators set fire to a number of downtown Minneapolis buildings, including a police precinct. Police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, despite pleas from him that he could not breathe. 

