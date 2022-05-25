Colin Kaepernick Scheduled to Work Out with Las Vegas Raiders: Report
SECOND CHANCE
Colin Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since he began taking a knee during the national anthem in 2016, is scheduled to work out with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, sources told ESPN. Wednesday’s workout will be his first with an NFL team since his exile. Mark Davis, owner of the Raiders, told NBC Sports Bay Area last month that he would “welcome [Kaepernick] with open arms” should coaches express interest in signing the civil rights activist. On an episode of the “I Am Athlete” podcast last month, Kaepernick said that he would be willing to begin as a backup, but clarified that he eventually hopes to become a starting quarterback again. The NFL should, he said, now be more aligned with his views given its willingness to engage with issues of racial injustice. “If I’m not good enough, get rid of me,” he said on the podcast. “But let me come in and show you.”