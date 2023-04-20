Colin Kaepernick to Pay for Autopsy of Man ‘Eaten Alive’ by Bugs in Jail
UNSANITARY
Colin Kaepernick is stepping in to pay for a second autopsy of the man who was allegedly “eaten alive” by insects in his Atlanta jail cell, according to his family’s attorney. LaShawn Thompson, 35, died in the Fulton County Jail in September 2022. His autopsy came back as “undetermined,” but Thompson’s family believes the prison’s unsanitary conditions led to his death—both Thompson and his cell were covered in bed bugs and other insects when he was found dead. So, Kaepernick is stepping in and paying thousands to fund an independent autopsy to give Thompson’s family answers. “The jail cell Mr. Thompson was housed in was not fit for a diseased animal. He did not deserve this,” said Michael D. Harper, Thompson’s family lawyer, earlier this month.