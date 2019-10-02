CHEAT SHEET

    Six Charged in Overdose Death of Vine, HQ Trivia Co-Founder Colin Kroll

    Audrey McNamara

    Reporter

    Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

    Six people have been charged in the overdose death of Colin Kroll, co-founder of apps HQ Trivia and Vine. Kroll, 34, was found dead in his Manhattan apartment in December, and was later determined to have taken a lethal combination of “fentanyl, fluoroisobutyryl fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine,” according to the medical examiner’s report. All six suspects were members of an on-demand drug-trafficking organization known as “Mike’s Candyshop” that delivered heroin and cocaine to customers’ doorsteps in New York City, according to the criminal complaint. Kroll was a customer of Mike’s Candyshop, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which announced the arrests. “As alleged, these defendants operated a covert on-demand delivery service for the distribution of highly addictive and dangerous drugs,” said U.S. Attorney Geoff Berman. All six members have been charged with distributing heroin and cocaine.

