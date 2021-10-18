Colin Powell, First Black U.S. Secretary of State, Has Died From COVID

Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, has died of complications from COVID-19, his family said on Facebook. He was 84.

In a statement, the Powell family wrote that he passed away from unspecified COVID complications early on Monday morning, and added: “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

Powell was sworn in as former President George W. Bush’s secretary of state in 2001, becoming the nation’s highest-ranking Black public official to date. He was forced to resign following Bush’s re-election in 2004 after he published faulty intelligence in order to justify the Iraq War—an act he later conceded would forever leave a “blot” on his record in office.

In a statement, Bush paid tribute to Powell, writing that he was “deeply saddened” by the announcement. “He was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom—twice,” Bush wrote. “He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.”

Powell is survived by his wife of 59 years, Alma Vivian Powell, as well as their three children. His family said he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but he underwent prostate cancer treatment in 2003, and CNBC reported that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma—a type of blood cancer that can severely weaken the body’s immune system.

Last month, a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that unvaccinated Americans were 4.5 times more likely than unvaccinated people become infected with COVID-19, ten times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to lose their lives.

According to Powell’s Facebook page, one of his final public appearances was at a packed 9/11 memorial event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., last month. He reportedly recounted that he was in Peru when he was told about the attacks that would shape the rest of his career. Powell told the audience that terrorism can’t destroy democratic systems, and paid tribute to front-line workers, saying: “They will never be forgotten.”