Collared Mountain Lion Savages Kid in Ultra-Rare Hiker Attack

A 4-year-old was rushed to a trauma center after being mauled by a mountain lion in Washington state. The child had been hiking with family near the Victoria Overlook area on Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park when they were set upon by the big cat, which was wearing a tracking collar, according to a statement from the National Park Service. Rangers were called out to initial reports that “a collared mountain lion bit a child walking with their family on a popular trail” at around 3:15 p.m. The child, whose identity will not be made public, was airlifted to a Seattle hospital for treatment, according to the Associated Press. A search for the guilty feline was launched “immediately” and by Monday it had been found and put down. “Rangers located the cougar shortly after the canine team joined the hunt but did not complete the dispatch operation until the following morning,” the statement said. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife previously said only 20 incidents resulting in injury were on record for the last 100 years.