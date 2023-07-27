Colleagues Forced to Remind Feinstein to ‘Just Say Aye’ During Bill Vote
WORRISOME
When asked to vote on a defense appropriations bill on Thursday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) seemed to forget the protocol as she rambled on about her opinion of the bill—even as Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) and others urged her to “just say aye.” “I would like to support a ‘yes’ vote on this. Um, it provides $823 billion. That’s an increase of $26 billion for the Department of Defense and its funds priorities submitted…,” Feinstein said before she was interrupted by her colleagues. She appeared to finally understand their requests and said “Aye!” loudly as others thanked her. Feinstein has faced calls for her resignation from her colleagues due to concerns over her deteriorating health. Earlier this year, she was absent for several months while battling shingles and she suffered severe complications, including swelling of the brain and facial paralysis. She missed over 90 consecutive votes, delaying judicial nominations. The 90-year-old plans to retire in 2024.