College Addresses Backlash After ‘Black’ Banned on History Month Flyer

Kim Jong Un, 42, may be preparing to officially designate his 13-year-old daughter Kim Ju-ae as his successor, according to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS). All former leaders of North Korea have been men, , fueling skepticism in the South over whether Kim Ju-ae would ultimately inherit power. However, Kim Ju-ae has been attending major state events with her father since 2022, including weapons tests and military parades—carefully choreographed displays of regime power. Most recently, she was present at a family visit to Pyongyang’s Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, a mausoleum that houses the preserved bodies of past North Korean leaders. “In the past, [the NIS] described Kim Ju-ae as being in the midst of ‘successor training’. What was notable today is that they used the term ‘successor-designate stage’, a shift that’s quite significant,” Lee Seong Kweun, a South Korean lawmaker, told the Guardian. February holds one of the most momentous political conferences for North Korea, at which the 42-year-old authoritarian is set to outline his plans for the nation. If Kim Ju-ae is in attendance, that could be a clear sign that she is being primed for the seat of power, according to the NIS.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Kim Jong Un Dangles Clues About North Korea’s Next RulerALL IN THE FAMILYThe Supreme Leader has a surprising pick for the role.
- 2Realtors Raise Alarm Over ‘New Housing Crisis’ Under TrumpMARKET MAYHEMThe median cost for a house sold last month represents the highest January price on record.
Partner updateAD BY Pacifica BeautySave 20% on Beauty Products for Valentine’s Day💋💋💋Pacifica Beauty is offering a discount on beauty products for Valentine’s Day.
- 3HGTV Star’s Show Axed After Saying Racial Slur on CameraDEMOLISHEDHGTV says it didn’t know its star said a slur until now.
- 4College Addresses Backlash After ‘Black’ Banned on FlyerWHO SAID THAT?A student was told she couldn’t use the word “Black” for her Black law students association flyer.
Partner updateAD BY 1-800-FlowersSave Your Valentine's Day—and 30%—With Standount FlowersROMANCE EN ROUTEYou still have time to get a beautiful bouquet from 1-800-Flowers.
- 5Retired Colonel Sentenced for Sending Online Date War PlansLOVE, LIES, AND LEAKSKevin Charles Luke, 62, leaked military documents to a woman he met on the internet.
- 6Black Gloves Found Near Nancy Guthrie’s Home IF THE GLOVE FITSThe glove resembles that worn by a masked man in surveillance footage.
- 7Nancy Guthrie Surveillance Video Gives New Clues in ProbeNEW LEADOfficials might be one step closer to finding the 84-year-old.
- 8Fundraiser for James Van Der Beek’s Family Rockets Past $1M OUTPOURING OF SUPPORTHe died after battling cancer for more than two years.
Shop with ScoutedThis Whisper Quiet Sex Toy Delivers Next-Level OrgasmsSTRONG AND SILENTSkip the roses this year—Womanizer’s new sex toy delivers something better.
- 9’70s Rock Hall of Famer Melts Down Over Rap InclusionKISS OFFThe bassist said rap doesn’t belong in the Rock Hall.
- 10Popular Chef Is Killed in Horrific Motorcycle CrashSHOCK LOSSDavide Vulpis was on vacation in Bali when tragedy struck.
President Donald Trump’s second administration is witnessing increasing signs of strain on the housing market, with realtors sounding the alarm over slowed sales nationwide amid the highest January prices on record. The National Association of Realtors reports that high property values, limited listings, and shakier economic sentiment resulted in an 8.4 percent decline in sales in December. Compared with the same month last year, sales were down 4.4 percent overall, marking the weakest level since late 2023 and the sharpest monthly pullback since early 2022. NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun is calling it “a new housing crisis.” Buyers are “struggling,” he said, adding that “the movement is not happening. Americans are stuck.” The latest figures reflect deals finalized after late-year contract signings, a period when mortgage costs hovered before easing slightly. The 30-year fixed rate now stands near 6.1 percent, with declines recorded in every region, and the South and West posting the largest drops.
Impress your Valentine this year with what they really want: beauty products. Pacifica Beauty prides itself on high-performance, science-backed formulas that are good for skin, mind, and conscience. Its products are made with 100% vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, shipped in climate-conscious packaging, and sold at affordable prices.
Get a scent as sweet as your Valentine. This blend of almond, bergamot, and sugar sets a comforting tone, while the vanilla cream and sandalwood create a soft, calming finish.
This hydrating treatment delivers long-lasting moisture with plant-based extracts, leaving lips smooth, cushioned, and naturally glossy.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
HGTV is ditching Nicole Curtis and her show of 15 years, Rehab Addict, after a video emerged of her saying a racial slur while filming. In the clip, Curtis says “fart n-----” and then asks to cut her verbal gaffe from the broadcast. “What the f--- is that I just said? Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F--- my life,” Curtis says. Fans of the show blamed HGTV for allowing racism to continue on the show unabated. “@hgtv…. So let me get this straight. You filmed her saying this. Continued filming her show. Edited it out for her. And went on to air the show. Wow,” an individual commented on Curtis’ most recent Instagram post. HGTV quickly disavowed the embattled TV host and told The Independent that they had been “recently made aware” of the use of a racial slur. “We have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace,” continued the statement. Curtis apologized on Wednesday for her language to TMZ. “The word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone.”
College Addresses Backlash After ‘Black’ Banned on History Month Flyer
Florida A&M University is scrambling to contain backlash after reports that a student was told she couldn’t use the word “Black” on a Black History Month flyer. Click Orlando reported that third-year law student Aaliyah Steward said she was instructed to remove the word from promotional material for the FAMU Black law students association—or replace it with an abbreviation. University leadership quickly moved to reverse that guidance. In a statement sent to students on Monday, obtained by The Daily Beast, FAMU President Marva Johnson said the use of the word “Black” or the phrase “Black History Month” does not violate Florida Senate Bill 266 or Board of Governors Regulation 9.016. The confusion appears to stem from a misreading of the law. Cecil Howard, associate provost and interim dean of the law school, said in a statement to students that the original directive was “an overly cautious interpretation” which went beyond what the diversity, equity, and inclusion restrictive legislation requires at Florida public universities. Johnson said the university is now changing protocol following the error. Moving forward, her office will oversee communications tied to event-related materials to prevent similar incidents.
Valentine’s Day has a way of sneaking up on even the most well-intentioned romantics, like yourself. One minute it’s January; the next, it’s February 13 and you haven’t ordered anything. Now the clock is ticking: cue the frantic search for a gift that can be delivered in the next 24 hours. 1-800-Flowers.com is your last-minute hero. Its extensive collection of stunning bouquets—even when ordered as late as February 13—feels like anything but an afterthought, especially when paired with elevated add-ons like premium chocolates or a thoughtful greeting card.
The New Moon Black Roses are striking, romantic, and unique. Each petal is gently feathered with a rich black hue. This is the bouquet for people who say they “don’t like” flowers.
With roses, Peruvian lilies, and snapdragons, this bouquet features bold red and purple hues. It is thoughtfully composed—even when ordered at the eleventh hour.
This mix of roses and miniature burgundy calla lilies exudes mystery and allure. Plus, it comes with a box of premium chocolate, adding just enough sweetness to turn this last-minute gift into a true Valentine’s Day moment.
When every minute counts, a fast checkout experience is paramount. 1-800-Flowers.com offers Paze℠ online checkout to make the process fast and convenient. Paze comes with added security because your actual card number is not shared with merchants. Paze requires an eligible debit or credit card issued by a participating bank or credit union. As an added bonus, you can save 30% when you select Paze at checkout and use code PAZE30—offer ends on 2/14. Terms apply.
Paze and the Paze related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license. If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
A retired U.S. Army colonel has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after admitting he shared classified war plans with a woman he met online, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Kevin Charles Luke, 62, pleaded guilty in October to unlawfully transmitting national defense information and was sentenced in federal court in Florida. In October 2024, Luke texted the woman a photo of a classified email from his government account, writing, “sent to my boss earlier, gives you a peek at what I do for a living.” The image revealed key details of an upcoming military operation. Officials said the unauthorized disclosure could have caused serious damage to U.S. national security. Luke served nearly 40 years in active duty and reserve roles before retiring as a colonel in 2018. He later worked as a civilian employee for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and held a top-secret security clearance. Prosecutors said he had signed a nondisclosure agreement as recently as 2019.
Black gloves found roughly a mile and a half from Nancy Guthrie’s home are being tested for DNA, according to sources who confirmed the information to CBS News. Reports conflict on whether one glove or a pair was found, but photos and video from the New York Post show the FBI’s Evidence Response Team collecting what appears to be a single black glove from a roadside near the 84-year-old’s house on Wednesday. The glove appears to resemble one worn by a masked figure captured in surveillance footage obtained from Guthrie’s Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31— the day she disappeared. Since the footage was released on Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has received more than 4,000 calls in 24 hours, and overall, the FBI has received more than 18,000 tips related to the case. So far, investigators have revealed that blood spotted by news cameras outside Guthrie’s front door belongs to her, but no other biological evidence has been recovered. On Thursday, Fox News reported that a white tent was spotted at Guthrie’s home, where blood was found. The search for Nancy, who is the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has included one person detained for questioning, but that man was released within hours and told multiple outlets he had no involvement in Guthrie’s case.
Authorities investigating Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance are zeroing in on what the suspected kidnapper wore in new surveillance footage from her home in hopes of identifying him. The masked figure is seen in footage released Tuesday approaching Guthrie’s front door in Tucson wearing gloves, a backpack, and what appears to be a gun holster. Investigators are now working to trace the origin of the items —identifying which local stores may have sold them and reviewing surveillance video to track down the buyer, according to TMZ. Nancy, who is Today Show host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, has been missing since Jan. 31. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office believe one of three ransom notes in the case came from an individual in the Tucson area. On Tuesday, a FedEx driver was detained as a person of interest in the case but released soon afterward without any charges.
A fundraiser in memory of Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has reached $1 million in less than a day. The Varsity Blues and How I Met Your Mother actor died on Wednesday at the age of 48 after battling cancer since August 2023. Medical bills took a toll on his family’s finances, leaving them “out of funds,” a GoFundMe set up to support his six children and wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, said. Despite leading Dawson’s Creek, he told Today in 2012 that “There was noresidual money,” through reruns. “I was 20. It was a bad contract. I saw almost nothing from that.” By midday Wednesday, the fundraiser had already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. “In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future,” it reads. “The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability.” Unverified reports suggest Oscar-winner Zoe Saldana, screenwriter Norman Lear’s widow, Lyn, and YouTuber Codie Sanchez all donated.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Romance doesn’t have to revolve around roses, dinner reservations, or even another person to feel meaningful. This year, Womanizer invites you to celebrate pleasure, connection, and self-love with a gift designed to be truly unforgettable. Plus, during the retailer’s current Valentine’s Day sale, you can save up to 60 percent sitewide.
The right toy should feel intuitive and empowering—not intimidating. The Next, Womanizer’s newest release, turns up the heat with the brand’s patented 3D Pleasure Air Technology, delivering contact-free stimulation that mimics the thrill of oral sex without any tired tongues.
Imagine soft, teasing pulses one moment, slowly becoming deeper, more commanding waves the next. With 14 intensity levels to explore, the experience is totally up to you. The Next toy is also engineered with Womanizer’s new Climax Control functionality. It goes beyond adjusting speed and intensity, allowing you to choose the depth of the air waves, with three levels that create a more deliberate—and potentially multi-orgasmic—journey.
The Next is whisper quiet too, running nearly silent without sacrificing power. The sex toy activates only upon contact with skin and slips into standby mode when not in use. And the performance lives up to the promise. In consumer testing, 94 percent of participants reached orgasm, 70 percent reported more intense orgasms, and 80 percent experienced multiple orgasms. Find out what all of the hype is about during Womanizer’s limited-time sale.
KISS bassist Gene Simmons said hip-hop “isn’t his music” as he justified his belief that rap acts don’t belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 76-year-old rocker, who was inducted with KISS in 2014, said the genre “doesn’t speak his language” on the LegendsNLeaders podcast, adding, “I don’t come from the ghetto. I said in print many times: Hip-hop does not belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, nor does opera, symphony orchestras … it’s called the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, located in Cleveland, Ohio, has inducted myriad rappers and hip-hop legends, including Eminem, Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G., Missy Elliot, and LL Cool J. Rappers have argued that hip-hop embodies the spirit of rock and roll. Ice Cube, inducted with NWA in 2016, said at the group’s induction, “Rock and roll is not a style... Rock n’ roll is not conforming to the people who came before you, but creating your own path in music and life.” Simmons said he respected Ice Cube’s take, but countered, “I just want to know when Led Zeppelin’s gonna be in the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame.”
Sydney-based chef Davide Vulpis has died after a motorcycle crash in Bali earlier this week. The Italian national was traveling with friends on the Indonesian island when the accident occurred. Vulpis worked at Cibaria Italian restaurant inside the Manly Pacific hotel on Sydney’s Northern Beaches and had been living in Australia for more than a year. Before relocating to Sydney, he served as head chef at Aparthotel Playasol Mogambo in Ibiza. His brother, Christian Vulpis, launched a GoFundMe to help cover cremation costs in Bali and return Davide’s ashes to Italy. In the fundraiser, he described the crash as “sudden and devastating,” writing that the family is “heartbroken and still trying to process the unimaginable loss.” He added that bringing Davide home is “incredibly important” to the family. The fundraiser has since been paused after reaching its $12,000 goal, according to the Daily Mail. Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to the chef on the GoFundMe, remembering him for his remarkable energy and loving presence.