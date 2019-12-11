Trump Treasury Staffer Resigns After Mother Pleads Guilty in College-Admissions Scandal
An advance staffer who worked on Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee and for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin resigned from the department earlier this month after his mother pleaded guilty to illegally helping him graduate from Georgetown University, Politico reports. James Littlefair’s mother, Karen Littlefair, agreed on Nov. 11 to plead guilty to wire fraud conspiracy as part of the ever-widening College Admissions Scandal—dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” by the FBI—which has netted dozens of arrests by parents and admissions employees. The Department of Justice said that Littlefair paid $9,000 to college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer, who has admitted to being a ringleader of the large-scale bribery scheme. Singer, in turn, arranged for an employee of his fake charity to take four online classes for James Littlefair at both Georgetown and Arizona State University. Littlefair graduated from Georgetown in May 2018 using those credits, according to the federal indictment.