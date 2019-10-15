Felicity Huffman Begins 14-Day Prison Sentence

Emmy Award-winning actress Felicity Huffman reported Tuesday to federal prison in Dublin, Calif., to begin serving a 14-day sentence for her admitted role in the wide-ranging college admissions scandal, in which she paid $15,000 to inflate her daughter’s SAT score, her attorneys announced. “Trying to be a good mother doesn’t excuse this,” Judge Indira Talwani said last month, before handing down the sentence. Talwani also ordered Huffman to pay a $30,000 fine, complete 250 hours of community service, and remain on supervised release for one year.