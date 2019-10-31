CHEAT SHEET
College Admissions Scandal: Parent Who Turned Himself in Gets Two Months in Prison
Jeffrey Bizzack, a former surfing executive who paid to have his son accepted into the University of Southern California in a high-profile college admissions scandal, was sentenced to two months in prison after turning himself in to authorities. According to the Los Angeles Times, Bizzack must also pay a $250,000 fine, remain on supervised release for three years after his sentence, and do 300 hours of community service. Though Bizzack was known to FBI investigators, he was not among the 33 parents initially indicted in Operation Varsity Blues. According to Bizzack's lawyers, he was overcome with shame after the arrests became public and contacted federal prosecutors himself—offering information about the scheme. He met with prosecutors and FBI agents in May and “engaged in a truthful, complete and candid discussion of his actions,” according to his sentencing memo.
Bizzack admitted to paying admissions fixer William “Rick” Singer $250,000 to ensure his son's admission to the Los Angeles college. Singer was able to ensure the son's admission by making it seem like he was an exceptional volleyball player, though he had never played the sport. With the help of high-level USC athletics official, the scheme worked. The son never knew he was admitted to be a volleyball player at the school.