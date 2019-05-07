LA Executive Pleads Guilty to Paying $400,000 Bribe to Secure Son Spot at Georgetown

A Los Angeles executive reportedly pleaded guilty to his role in the college admissions scandal on Tuesday, saying he paid $400,000 for his son’s admittance into Georgetown University. According to Bloomberg, Stephen Semprevivo—the chief strategy and growth officer for sales services company Cydcor—told U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani he paid for his son to be admitted as a tennis recruit even though he didn’t play competitive tennis. Specifically, he pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud conspiracy and is the third parent to plead guilty in the scandal. While he could have been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors reportedly said they would recommend an 18-month sentence in light of his guilty plea. Dozens of wealthy parents were allegedly caught up in the scandal, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Loughlin recently entered a not-guilty plea, while authorities announced that Huffman is pleading guilty.