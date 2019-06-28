CHEAT SHEET
Parent Becomes 51st Person Charged in College Admissions Scandal
A new parent has been charged in the college admissions scandal, becoming the 51st person to be caught up in the FBI’s Operation Varsity Blues, the Department of Justice announced on Friday. At a court appearance, Jeffrey Bizzack, 59, will reportedly plead guilty to paying bribes in order to gain his son admission to the University of Southern California. Bizzack’s son allegedly received conditional admission to USC as a student athlete in November 2017 based on a fake athletic profile created by others involved in the scandal. In December, Bizzack sent $200,000 to a nonprofit corporation run by the scam’s alleged mastermind, Rick Singer, and another $50,000 check to USC, prosecutors said.