College Basketball’s Biggest Star in Wheelchair Days Before March Madness
Duke fans were left heartbroken Thursday when Cooper Flagg, the team’s star player—and the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft—was taken off the court in a wheelchair following an apparent ankle injury during the ACC Tournament. The devastating incident happened just days before the NCAA tournament was set to begin. The 6-foot-9 Duke star tried to go for a defensive rebound with less than three minutes remaining in the first half but instead hit the ground and twisted his ankle. His head coach, Jon Scheyer, said that the X-rays were negative for any broken bones—but Flagg did not return to finish the game. The Blue Devils' still beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but fans are worried about the injury’s long term implications for Flagg’s ability to return in time for March Madness. The ACC final is set for Saturday and Duke is projected to be the East Regional’s No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
