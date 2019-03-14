Son Smokes Blunt While Defending Parents Caught in College Admissions Scandal
NOT HELPING
The son of two New York City parents accused of buying their daughter’s way into a highly selective college has defended his mom and dad—while smoking a fat blunt and promoting his rap music. Malcolm Abbott—son of Gregory Abbott, who founded drinks distributor International Dispensing—was met by the New York Post when he came out of the family’s Park Avenue home Wednesday. “They’re blowing this whole thing out of proportion,” he said of allegations that his parents spent some $125,000 to boost his sister’s test scores, adding: “I believe everyone has a right to go to college, man.” Abbott, who didn’t go to college, then seized the opportunity to promote his rap music. “Check out my CD, ‘Cheese and Crackers,’” he said of his album, which reportedly includes a song titled “If I Lost My Money.” The parents are accused of paying William “Rick” Singer $125,000 to help inflate their daughter’s ACT and SAT scores. Both parents are out on $500,000 bail each.