College Football Fans Catch Falling Cat With American Flag

The wildest moment at Saturday’s Miami Hurricanes game didn’t happen on the field. Cameras captured the moment that a cat fell from the upper deck right into an American flag that fans stretched out for the feline. The life-saving play happened during the second quarter of the University of Miami’s game against Appalachian State while a rapt crowd held its breath. Kimberly Cromer, who brought the flag to the game with her husband, told the Miami Herald it was “the strangest thing.” Miami eked out a win, prompting coach Manny Diaz to quip: “If the cat can help our red-zone offense, I’ll see if we can get it a scholarship.”