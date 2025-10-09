College Football Star Charged in Death of Girlfriend

Former NFL hopeful Julian Fleming has been charged with homicide by motor vehicle for the May 2025 death of his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd. Fleming, 24, was driving an ATV in Columbia Township, Pennsylvania, on May 23 with Boyd as his passenger when the pair crashed. Boyd, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. Fleming, who played four seasons as a wide receiver for Ohio State and one season at Penn State, was seriously injured. Neither had been wearing protective gear. According to his lawyers, Fleming crashed after swerving to avoid a deer. However, a blood alcohol test revealed the wide receiver’s level was between 0.10 and 0.16, well above the legal limit. He has also been charged with driving under the influence. Fleming’s defense attorney told NBC News on Thursday, “Regardless of whether there was alcohol involved or there wasn’t alcohol involved, this was an unavoidable event. He hasn’t done anything wrong.” Though once named ESPN’s #1 college football recruit, Fleming went undrafted in the 2024-25 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers offered him a contract that year, but rescinded the offer after he failed a physical exam. Fleming surrendered to Pennsylvania state police on Wednesday and was released after posting $75,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled for later this month.