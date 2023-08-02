Maryland Mayor Pleads Guilty to 140 Child Porn Charges
TO THE CLINK
The disgraced former mayor of College Park, Maryland, home to the state’s flagship university, struck a deal with prosecutors Wednesday and pleaded guilty to 140 counts of child pornography in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence. Patrick Wojahn, 47, could have been sentenced to upwards of 150 years behind bars had he been convicted on all counts in a trial. Cops arrested Wojahn in March and alleged he’d used the messaging app Kik to store, send and receive child sex abuse material. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it was tipped off by the feds in February about the Kik profile, which was linked to Wojahn’s city email address. Wojahn resigned as mayor on March 1 and was arrested the next day. He’d led the city of 35,000, which is home to the University of Maryland, since 2015. Before that, he was a city councilman for eight years.