CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Maryland Mayor Pleads Guilty to 140 Child Porn Charges

    TO THE CLINK

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    A mugshot of Patrick Wojhan, who is wearing orange in front of a grey background as he stares forward.

    Prince George's County Police Department

    The disgraced former mayor of College Park, Maryland, home to the state’s flagship university, struck a deal with prosecutors Wednesday and pleaded guilty to 140 counts of child pornography in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence. Patrick Wojahn, 47, could have been sentenced to upwards of 150 years behind bars had he been convicted on all counts in a trial. Cops arrested Wojahn in March and alleged he’d used the messaging app Kik to store, send and receive child sex abuse material. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it was tipped off by the feds in February about the Kik profile, which was linked to Wojahn’s city email address. Wojahn resigned as mayor on March 1 and was arrested the next day. He’d led the city of 35,000, which is home to the University of Maryland, since 2015. Before that, he was a city councilman for eight years.

    Read it at The Diamondback
    ,