Rep. Ilhan Omar’s disabled State of the Union guest was arrested for standing up as President Donald Trump spoke, according to numerous statements. Aliya Rahman was removed from the gallery by Capitol Hill Police a little more than a month after she was dragged from her car by ICE while on her way to a doctor’s appointment in Minneapolis. The 43-year-old has been charged with unlawful conduct by disrupting Congress, according to separate statements from Omar, Rahman, and police. Speaking to Democracy Now, she said, “The sergeant of arms told me it was because I was standing up,” and claimed the incident had aggravated injuries from January. During the address, Trump called Minnesota’s Somali community “pirates.” Rahman said she stood when “I heard this man say some of the most racist things I have heard come out of any leader’s mouth about the people of my city, and continue to trash talk my state of Minnesota and glorify [Homeland Security], the people who did this to me and who are being allowed to roam free on the streets.” “The guest was told to sit down, but refused to obey our lawful orders,” Capitol Police told the Minnesota Reformer. “It is illegal to disrupt the Congress and demonstrate in the congressional buildings.”
College Professor Suspended After Racist Hot Mic Zoom Horror
A college professor has been suspended while an investigation into her “abhorrent” racist hot mic comments is carried out. Allyson Friedman, an associate biology professor at Hunter College, was heard making vile remarks during an online meeting on February 10. “They’re too dumb to know they’re in a bad school,” she said, as an eighth-grader spoke. “Apparently, Martin Luther King said it like, if you train a Black person well enough, they’ll know to use the back. You don’t have to tell them anymore.” Her comments followed Superintendent Reginald Higgins, saying “[father of Black history] Carter G. Woodson said, ‘When you can’t control a man’s thinking, you do not have to send him to the back door. He will go without being told,’” according to CBS News. In a statement on Wednesday, the college’s President Nancy Cantor said, “abhorrent remarks were heard coming from a district parent who also is a Hunter employee.” She added, “Pending the outcome of our investigation, the employee has been placed on leave.” Speaking to the New York Post, Friedman said, “My complete comments make clear these abhorrent views are not my own, nor were they directed at any student or group,” she said. The Daily Beast has approached her for comment.
The astronaut who experienced a medical event that prompted NASA’s first medical evacuation has identified himself. Mike Fincke, 58, revealed Wednesday that he was the ailing crew member aboard the International Space Station who needed medical attention last month. “On Jan. 7, while aboard the International Space Station, I experienced a medical event that required immediate attention from my incredible crewmates,” he said in a statement. “Thanks to their quick response and the guidance of our NASA flight surgeons, my status quickly stabilized.” Fincke left with three others on a SpaceX flight last summer, but their mission ended on Jan. 15 so he could get advanced imaging. The medical event also led to the cancellation of Fincke’s planned spacewalk with another astronaut. “I’m doing very well and continuing standard post-flight reconditioning at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston,” he said. “Spaceflight is an incredible privilege, and sometimes it reminds us just how human we are. Thank you all for your support.”
Hoda Kotb is set to remain on the Today show as Savannah Guthrie stays off air while authorities continue the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84. Kotb, 61, left the NBC morning show after a 17-year run in a tear-filled goodbye last year, but returned to support the production during Guthrie’s leave. Kotb is not planning to return to full-time hosting again. Savannah, 54, has not made an appearance on the show since her mother’s disappearance from her home on Jan. 31. She has also pulled out from hosting the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and stepped back from NBC’s State of the Union coverage. Guthrie has a contract on the show that ends this year, and there are no updates on if or when the 15-year veteran will be back. An NBC insider told Page Six, “At the moment, we’re taking things week by week, day by day.” They added that “Hoda has been a steady hand and calm presence for the staff,” who are all focused on supporting Savannah and the show. Investigations into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance have stalled as officials have yet to identify a suspect. Multiple ransom notes have been sent to the media.
Wu-Tang Clan founding member Oliver “Power” Grant has died at 52. No cause of death has been publicly disclosed. Fellow member Method Man broke the news in an emotional Instagram tribute, writing, “Paradise my Brother safe travels!!” and adding that he “is not ok” in the wake of the loss. Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon responded with a string of prayer emojis before sharing his own message: “The most high is merciful. I love you.” Tributes quickly poured in from across the hip-hop world, including from GZA, who shared photos with Grant and wrote, “Wu wouldn’t have come to fruition without Power. His passing is a profound loss to us all.” He concluded his message offering his “deepest condolences” to Grant’s family. Born in Jamaica, Grant later moved to Staten Island, where he grew up alongside Wu-Tang Clan members including RZA, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna. The musician played a pivotal role in the group’s early rise after its founding in 1992. Beyond music, Grant helped expand the Wu-Tang Clan brand, most notably through the creation of the Wu Wear clothing line—cementing his influence on both hip-hop culture and business.
The driver who killed Laura Lynch, 65, one of the founding members of the Dixie Chicks, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting to driving recklessly and causing the crash. According to KFOX14, Domenick Chavez, 33, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Investigators say he was driving between 106 and 114 mph when he crashed head-on into Lynch’s car in December 2023. The crash occurred outside El Paso, Texas, and Lynch died at the scene, while Chavez was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the time of the crash, Chavez was not under the influence, but he was driving with a suspended license that had been revoked after two DWI-related convictions. Lynch played upright bass and co-founded what was then called the Dixie Chicks, later The Chicks, in 1989 alongside Robin Lynn Macy on guitar and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin. She left the band in 1995. Following her death, The Chicks released a statement paying tribute to their founding member, saying the band holds a “special place” in their hearts “for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together.”
Millions of locusts disrupted tourists’ vacations as they came down in near-biblical proportions in Spain’s Canary Islands. Authorities have issued a warning to visitors to ”stay calm” as the pests threaten to devastate agriculture on the four Spanish Islands of Lanzarote, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and Fuerteventura. Videos show fearsome insect swarms creating massive shadows at normally sunny tourist sites. While officials currently believe the swarm will not turn into a plague, locusts become most destructive when food is scarce. A swarm of 80 million locusts is able to devour the food of 35,000 humans, as they did in 1958, destroying Tenerife’s tomato and potato crops for the season. “The next two days are going to be key,” Francisco Fabelo, who oversees the Environment of the Islands, told the Daily Mail. If they are adult specimens, they may die, but if “we see copulations, that would mean that they are reproducing,” he added. Swarms originating in Africa and carried to the islands by easterly winds are not uncommon, and some experts believe the current invasion will follow the familiar pattern of burning out on its own. “Nature itself takes its course, and many times they end up being preyed upon by birds,” Theo Hernando, secretary general of the Association of Farmers and Ranchers of the Canary Islands, said.
Lauren Chapin, best known for her role as the young Kathy Anderson on the American sitcom Father Knows Best, has died at the age of 80. “After a long hard fought battle over the past 5 years, the time has come,” Chapin’s son, Matthew Chapin, posted on Facebook, revealing that his mother died on Tuesday after a battle with cancer. “Please keep my sister and family in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this incredibly tough time,” he added. Chapin, who appeared on Father Knows Best between 1954 and 1960 and also starred as a child in the 1954 version of the American musical film A Star Is Born, was outspoken about her struggles following childhood fame. In an autobiography released in 1989, the actress recounted her life story, including childhood trauma, her struggles with bipolar disorder, miscarriages, and heroin addiction—which she battled until finding sobriety in the 1970s. Chapin went on to a life of ministry while also working as a talent manager. “It was very difficult to understand how Kathy Anderson could be loved and protected, and Lauren Chapin lived a whole different kind of life,” she said during a television appearance in 1989.
Vladimir Putin’s “goddaughter” is publicly calling for an end to the war in Ukraine. Russian media personality Ksenia Sobchak, 44, took to social media to mark the fourth anniversary of the conflict with a rebuke of the Kremlin’s war effort, declaring that the violence “must end,” according to Metro. Sobchak, the daughter of late St. Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak—Putin’s longtime mentor—was baptized with Putin in attendance. While she is commonly referred to as his goddaughter, she has disputed that claim. In her post, Sobchak described the war’s devastating human toll, warning that its impact stretches far beyond what is visible in major cities, writing that the violence has already taken “thousands of human destinies.” She emphasized that both Ukrainians and Russians are suffering immense losses, with lives cut short “sometimes quickly, sometimes in pain and agonizingly slowly,” adding that “both countries will be dealing with the consequences for a very long time.” Sobchak concluded with a plea for peace, expressing hope that the war’s end will come soon. Her comments come as independent Russian media outlets have identified more than 200,000 confirmed Russian deaths in the conflict.
A mother of three who disappeared 24 years ago has finally revealed why she left without a trace. “She said she left… due to ongoing domestic issues at the time,” Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page told People. Michele Hundley Smith, then 38, disappeared from Eden, North Carolina, in December 2001 while she was out Christmas shopping. She was found alive by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month. According to her daughter, Amanda Hundley, 38, who spoke on The Vanished Podcast, her mother had serious drinking problems. A month prior to the disappearance, Smith was arrested for drinking and driving and had also been fired from a veterinary practice for drinking. The drinking also caused domestic disturbances between Smith and her husband, Randy, and their fights got physical at times, according to Hundley, who said, “My dad didn’t like the fact that my mom hid her drinking.” Her family waited three weeks to report her disappearance due to her tendency to occasionally bolt. According to police, Smith still asks that her location not be shared. “As far as my opinions and feelings on my mom… I am ecstatic, I am pissed, I am heartbroken, I am all over the map!” Hundley posted on Facebook.