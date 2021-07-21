College Republicans Erupt in Civil War Over Kid Rock Cash

Decades ago, future GOP operatives like Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Karl Rove cut their teeth in internecine battles over control of the College Republicans. Now the College Republicans’ national group has descended into a civil war that includes allegations that the new generation of College Republicans has been engaged in some ruthless machinations all their own.

Major state federations are set to secede as early as this weekend from the national organization, while Republican lawmakers who graduated from college long ago are weighing in amid accusations of election theft.

At issue, in part: the question of what happened to more than $100,000 donated by Michigan rap-rocker and one-time Senate candidate Kid Rock.