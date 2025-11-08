College Student, 19, Found Dead a Week After Vanishing on Halloween
GONE TOO SOON
The body of missing South Carolina college freshman Owen Tillman Kenney was discovered a week after he was last seen on Halloween. Kenney, 19, was found by police on Saturday morning after officers responded to reports of a “body in the water near Patriots Point,” People reported. The College of Charleston student was first reported missing on Nov. 1. Five days later, police confirmed Kenney “took his own life after walking onto the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway” at 3:49 a.m. on Oct. 31. “I would like to thank everyone who took part in the effort to get Owen back to his family,” Charleston Police Chief Chito Walker said. “We hope this recovery brings some measure of closure to a family experiencing unimaginable loss. We ask that everyone continue to respect the privacy of the Kenney family during this difficult time.” A New Jersey native, Kenney graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, N.J., in 2024.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, emotional distress, substance use problems, or just needs to talk, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org24/7.