College Student Dies in Fall From Mexican Resort Balcony
A 19-year-old college student who plummeted to his death at a hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, was trying to help a guest recover an item that had fallen on plexiglass between two balconies, the New York Post reports. Henry Meacock of Westfield, New Jersey, died at the Melia Hotel on March 15 and was reportedly the second person to fall from the four-star beach resort in a month; in the other case, a 23-year-old man survived. On Facebook, one acquaintance said Meacock, a student at Ohio State University, had tried to retrieve the ID of a girl in a room above his, “stepped on the plexiglass and it gave way and he fell.” Others claimed it was a cellphone Meacock was trying to collect. Mexican prosecutors are still investigating the incident, which is believed to be an accident.