College Student Visiting NYC Killed by Stray Bullet
An Indiana college student visiting New York City for the first time was killed by a stray bullet while sitting on an Airbnb stoop with friends in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Ethan Williams’ family told the New York Post the kind-hearted 20-year-old “would have wanted the shooter to know he’s already forgiven them.” His father, Jason Williams, said the young man was concerned about issues of poverty and race and often stood up for marginalized communities. “He said people shouldn’t be defined by their worst moments,” the dad said. “He wanted to make the world a better place.” No arrests have been made.