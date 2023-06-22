Colombia Plane Crash Survivor Kids Feared Rescuers Would Kill Them: TMZ
HIDING OUT
The four young children who survived for 40 days after their plane crashed in the Amazon jungle in Colombia last month hid from the rescue teams attempting to save them, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that the kids aged 13, 9, 4, and 11 months feared that the search crews could be insurgents who would kill them if they were found. A documentary called TMZ Investigates: The Miracle Children of the Amazon also reportedly shows that military GPS indicates that the rescuers came within earshot of the children in the days before they were eventually discovered. The children’s mother died in the plane crash, which also killed the aircraft’s pilot and another man. Three of the kids allegedly survived the impact because they were in the rear of the Cessna plane, which escaped the crash relatively intact, while the baby was being held by her mother and was therefore cushioned when the aircraft hit the ground nose-first.