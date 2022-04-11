CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
First Foreigner Arrested Under Moscow’s Brutal ‘Fake News’ Law
SNATCHED
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
A Colombian citizen has been arrested and charged in Moscow for violating Russia’s new “fake news” law, which bans anyone from spreading content deemed to be anti-war. Giraldo Saray Alberto Enrique is the first foreign national to be charged. He is accused of spreading “lies” on social media about Russia’s war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin insists is merely a “special military operation.” Russian state news reported Monday that Enrique could be fined 3 million to 5 million rubles (about $37,300 to $62,300) or imprisoned for five to ten years. Russian authorities also claim they’re working to track down accomplices Enrique supposedly worked with to spread false information.