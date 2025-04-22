World Leader Stunned After ‘Donald Duck’ Revokes His Visa

President Donald Trump seemingly no longer welcomes the Colombian president to visit the U.S., Anadolu Ajansı reported.

Gustavo Petro claimed, at a Cabinet meeting at Casa de Narino—the presidential palace in Bogota—that the U.S. president revoked his visa.

“I can’t go anymore because I think they took away my visa,” Petro said, explaining his inability to attend meetings of the International Monetary Fund on Monday.

“I didn’t need a visa, but oh well. I’ve seen Donald Duck several times, so I’m going to see other things,” he added, seemingly throwing shade at Donald Trump.

The remarks come as Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia prepares for a trip to New York to speak before the United Nations Security Council, the city paper reported.

Colombia’s first leftist president will now be replaced for official business by the Minister of Finance, Germán Avila, who is already in Washington, D.C. this week.

The international snub follows Trump threatening “decisive retaliatory measures” against Colombian government officials who refused to let a couple of U.S. Military flights packed with migrants land on Jan. 26.

Although the measures were later suspended following diplomatic negotiations, Petro’s remarks suggest that sanctions may have already been enforced against him.

In January, Trump announced a series of “retaliatory measures” on Truth Social, which included 25 percent emergency tariffs, a travel ban, and the immediate revocation of visas for Colombian government officials and their allies and supporters.

The Colombian president did not clarify exactly when his travel visa was suspended. But his last visit to the States was in Sept. 2024 when he attended a climate conference in Chicago and the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Daily Mail reported.

Back in April 2023, Joe Biden hosted Petro at the White House; however, Colombia’s relationship with the U.S. has changed under the current administration.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, speaking to BLU Radio, declined to confirm the accuracy of Petro’s statement, citing confidentiality regulations. They emphasized that “visa records are confidential under U.S. law” and noted that there has been “no formal notification of a visa revocation.”