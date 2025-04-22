Trumpland

World Leader Stunned After ‘Donald Duck’ Revokes His Visa

The international snub follows Trump’s threat of “decisive retaliatory measures” against the country’s government officials.

Nandika Chatterjee
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a swearing in ceremony for Dr. Mehmet Oz for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator in the Oval Office at the White House on April 18, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump seemingly no longer welcomes the Colombian president to visit the U.S., Anadolu Ajansı reported.

Gustavo Petro claimed, at a Cabinet meeting at Casa de Narino—the presidential palace in Bogota—that the U.S. president revoked his visa.

“I can’t go anymore because I think they took away my visa,” Petro said, explaining his inability to attend meetings of the International Monetary Fund on Monday.

Colombian president Gustavo Petro takes part during an event in the city of Pasto, announcing the destruction of war materials and incorporation in crop substitution programs of the 'Comunueros del Sur' an ELN dissident group based in Narino, Colombia, on April 5, 2025.
Colombian president Gustavo Petro takes part during an event in the city of Pasto, announcing the destruction of war materials and incorporation in crop substitution programs of the 'Comunueros del Sur' an ELN dissident group based in Narino, Colombia, on April 5, 2025. Camilo Erasso/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

“I didn’t need a visa, but oh well. I’ve seen Donald Duck several times, so I’m going to see other things,” he added, seemingly throwing shade at Donald Trump.

The remarks come as Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia prepares for a trip to New York to speak before the United Nations Security Council, the city paper reported.

Colombia’s first leftist president will now be replaced for official business by the Minister of Finance, Germán Avila, who is already in Washington, D.C. this week.

The international snub follows Trump threatening “decisive retaliatory measures” against Colombian government officials who refused to let a couple of U.S. Military flights packed with migrants land on Jan. 26.

World leaders pose next to other representatives for the family photo of the IX Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Summit, at the Central Bank of Honduras (BCH) in Tegucigalpa on April 9, 2025.
World leaders pose next to other representatives for the family photo of the IX Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Summit, at the Central Bank of Honduras (BCH) in Tegucigalpa on April 9, 2025. STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Although the measures were later suspended following diplomatic negotiations, Petro’s remarks suggest that sanctions may have already been enforced against him.

In January, Trump announced a series of “retaliatory measures” on Truth Social, which included 25 percent emergency tariffs, a travel ban, and the immediate revocation of visas for Colombian government officials and their allies and supporters.

The Colombian president did not clarify exactly when his travel visa was suspended. But his last visit to the States was in Sept. 2024 when he attended a climate conference in Chicago and the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Daily Mail reported.

A man in a duck costume waves in front of the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. The unidentified man in the costume holds a sign calling on Donald Trump to release his tax returns.
A man in a duck costume waves in front of the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. The unidentified man in the costume holds a sign calling on Donald Trump to release his tax returns. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Back in April 2023, Joe Biden hosted Petro at the White House; however, Colombia’s relationship with the U.S. has changed under the current administration.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, speaking to BLU Radio, declined to confirm the accuracy of Petro’s statement, citing confidentiality regulations. They emphasized that “visa records are confidential under U.S. law” and noted that there has been “no formal notification of a visa revocation.”

