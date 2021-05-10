Colonial Pipeline Hackers Say They Only Want Money, Promise Not to ‘Create Problems for Society’ Next Time
SO THOUGHTFUL OF YOU
The DarkSide ransomware hackers who claimed responsibility for causing the shutdown of a major East Coast petroleum pipeline over the weekend issued a statement on its website saying its aims are nonpolitical, Vice’s Motherboard reported. “We are apolitical, we do not participate in geopolitics, do not need to tie us with a defined government and look for our motives,” it said. “Our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society,” the statement explained. “From today we introduce moderation and check each company that our partners want to encrypt to avoid social consequences in the future.” DarkSide, which is believed to be based in Russia, also claimed it will donate a percentage of any profits to charity, according to CNBC. The pipeline, which normally carries nearly half the East Coast’s fuel supply, remains out of service. Its operator, Colonial Pipeline, hasn’t yet set a date for its reopening.